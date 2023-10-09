259 criminals held in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) District police have arrested as many as 259 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders in the past month of September from across the district.

District Police Officer Dost Muhammad stated in this regard that the crackdown would be continued unabated until the district of all kinds of crimes.

Expressing details, he said 34 and 169 accused were arrested hailing from A and B category respectively.

He said SDPOs were given a list of the wanted criminals booked on multiple charges with different police stations.

He said the police station was given a target to round up the accused involved in street crimes particularly snatching of motorbikes.

CIA staff were to be given targets following the task, he added.