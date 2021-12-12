UrduPoint.com

25,911 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25,911 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 14 patients were under treatment in the Allied Hospital, 11 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 21 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that 373 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which two were positive.

More Stories From Pakistan

