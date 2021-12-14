UrduPoint.com

25,918 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

As many as 25,918 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25,918 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 11 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,10 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 18 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that 519 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which one was positive.

