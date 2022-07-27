UrduPoint.com

2,592 Vehicles Fined Causing Environmental Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 2,592 vehicles causing environmental pollution during the last one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 2,592 vehicles causing environmental pollution during the last one month.

The ITP had intensified crackdown against vehicles involved in polluting environment and removed pressure horns from 1,443 and 1,149 smoke-emitting , said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Mobile squads were formed to implement the campaign launched against the smoke-emitting vehicles. The squads were patrolling in various areas to fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

He said the purpose of such efforts was not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding.

