UrduPoint.com

25,933 Coronavirus Patients Recover In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:35 PM

25,933 coronavirus patients recover in Faisalabad

As many as 25,933 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25,933 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 11 patients are under treatment at in the Allied Hospital, 6 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 15 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that all 206 coronavirus tests which were conducted in public and private sector labs ,during the last 24 hours, were negative.

Related Topics

All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table ..

US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table - Assistant Secretary

16 seconds ago
 Islamabad police to establish welfare center, prov ..

Islamabad police to establish welfare center, provide full salary to injured cop ..

18 seconds ago
 First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games get under way in ..

First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games get under way in DG Khan

19 seconds ago
 Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, ..

Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, Remington Pharma win openers

21 seconds ago
 Talks With Russia to Be More Productive in Environ ..

Talks With Russia to Be More Productive in Environment of De-Escalation - US Dip ..

23 seconds ago
 51 'criminals' held, contraband seized

51 'criminals' held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.