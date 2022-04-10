259,365-kg sugar sold at Ramazan bazaars

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Under the government's welfare plan, 259,365 kilograms of sugar has so far been sold out on subsidized rates in Ramazan bazaars of Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been functioning across the district and 1.431 million kilograms of sugar would be sold out at these bazaars during Ramazan.