25,943 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

December 29, 2021

25,943 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

A total of 25,943 coronavirus patients have so far been recovered in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 25,943 coronavirus patients have so far been recovered in the district.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 16 patients were under treatment at in the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 15 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 743 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectorlabs during the last 24 hours which were negative.

