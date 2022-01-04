UrduPoint.com

25,948 Coronavirus Patients Recover In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

25,948 coronavirus patients recover in Faisalabad

As many as 25,948 coronavirus patients have fully recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 25,948 coronavirus patients have fully recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, presently 19 patients are under treatment at in the Allied Hospital, four at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 17 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 213 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which one was positive.

Related Topics

Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islam devised Women's rights centuries ago: RPO

Islam devised Women's rights centuries ago: RPO

1 minute ago
 RED corona vaccination campaign extended till 10th ..

RED corona vaccination campaign extended till 10th

1 minute ago
 Chinese, Pakistani universities sign cooperation a ..

Chinese, Pakistani universities sign cooperation agreement

1 minute ago
 Prize distribution ceremony at RPO office

Prize distribution ceremony at RPO office

1 minute ago
 PHA to erect statues of local legends

PHA to erect statues of local legends

1 minute ago
 People hold anti-India demos in Hajin, Kulgam

People hold anti-India demos in Hajin, Kulgam

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.