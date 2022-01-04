25,948 coronavirus patients recover in Faisalabad

As many as 25,948 coronavirus patients have fully recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 25,948 coronavirus patients have fully recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, presently 19 patients are under treatment at in the Allied Hospital, four at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 17 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 213 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which one was positive.