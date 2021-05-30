UrduPoint.com
259,839 Vaccinated Against Corona

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As many as 259,839 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 185,035 citizens had been given the first dose, while 46,875 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 16,677 health workers were also given the first dose while 11,252 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 18 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 32,999 first doses and 21,999 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.

