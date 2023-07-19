25kg explosive used in Hayatabad suicide blast: BDU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Wednesday said that 25kg explosive was used in a suicide blast on FC personnel in Hayatabad area here the other day.

An official of BDU said that the highly explosive material was used in the blast which was kept in CNG tank of the vehicle, adding that BDU was probing evidence of use of suicide vest in the blast.