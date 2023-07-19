Open Menu

25kg Explosive Used In Hayatabad Suicide Blast: BDU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

25kg explosive used in Hayatabad suicide blast: BDU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Wednesday said that 25kg explosive was used in a suicide blast on FC personnel in Hayatabad area here the other day.

An official of BDU said that the highly explosive material was used in the blast which was kept in CNG tank of the vehicle, adding that BDU was probing evidence of use of suicide vest in the blast.

Related Topics

CNG Vehicle Suicide Tank

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

1 minute ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

31 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

1 hour ago
Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

13 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

13 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan