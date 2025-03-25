25kg hashish seized in Railways police raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Railway Police recovered 25 kilograms of hashish hidden in dough machines during a major operation at Peshawar Cantonment station on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip from Special Branch, police raided AA Cargo office where they found the drugs cleverly concealed inside 9 electric dough-kneading machines.

The machines were packed in 5 cartons booked for Karachi.

Police arrested two suspects Kashif Ali and Humayun Baig and registered a case at Peshawar Cantonment police station.

The drugs were being smuggled to Karachi via cargo service when intercepted. Police have intensified operations against drug trafficking across the province.