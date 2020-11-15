2.5m people die due to pneumonia every year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Pneumonia claims 2.5 million human lives every year, and 0.7 million of those are children under five years of age.

This information was shared by Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, head of Department of Pulmonology, DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha, while addressing a ceremony on the World Pneumonia Day 2020.

He said that the theme of World Pneumonia Day 2020 is "Every breath counts". He said that coronavirus has become an epidemic that makes pneumonia more dangerous, so death rates from pneumonia may increase this year.

Dr Sikandar Warraich said that pneumonia was more common in people with low immunity while lack of food, air pollution and moving to a crowded places were the major causes of the disease."He said that major symptoms of pneumonia include cough, fever, chest pain and shortness of breath.

He said that people could save themselves from catching pneumonia and coronavirus only through precautionary measures.