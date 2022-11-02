UrduPoint.com

2.5m People Receive Medical Treatment Through Sehat Card

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :More than 2.5 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card, according to statistics issued here on Wednesday by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education.

So far, the people of Punjab had received free treatment worth more than Rs 56 billion through the card.

As many as 792 government and private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. Provincial Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said that the people of Punjab were getting free treatment facilities from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through the card.

He said that more than 559,000 people got free facility of dialysis and 58,100 people got the facility of free coronary angiography through the card.

So far, 228,000 women in Punjab have got the facility of free cesarean operation, 37,900 people availed free hernia operation facility, and 39,000 people received free chemotherapy facility through the card.

Apart from this, 29,000 people got free angioplasty facility and 180,900 underwent free eye surgery.

