25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest at CC Larkana from November 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 is being organized by the Cadet College Larkana on November 10-11, in the college premises.

This was stated by the Principal and Project Director, Cadet College Larkana Brig. (Retd.) Ghulam Raza on Thursday.

He said that following events would be included in the All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest, are Declamation Contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal Competition, Pakistan Quiz, Essay Writing Competition, Badminton Tournament and Squash Tournament.

The Principal said that more than Thirty (30) institutions from four provinces and Azad Kashmir would be participating in the contest.

The prize distribution ceremony of the programme will be held on November 11, he added.