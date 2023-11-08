25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest from Friday

The 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 is being organized by the Cadet College Larkana on November 10-11 in the college premises

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 is being organized by the Cadet College Larkana on November 10-11 in the college premises.

This was disclosed by Principal and Project Director, Cadet College Larkana Brig. (Retd.) Ghulam Raza here on Wednesday evening.

He said the events included in APEITC are Declamation Contest, Hifz-e-Iqbal Competition, Pakistan Quiz, Essay Writing Competition, Badminton Tournament and Squash Tournament.

Brig. Ghulam Raza said that more than 30 prestigious institutions from across the country and Azad Kashmir are participating in the contest.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on November 11, he added.