25th death anniversary of playwright Mirza Adeeb observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The 25th death anniversary of playwright and short story writer Mirza Adeeb was observed on Wednesday.

He was born on April 4, 1914, his real name was Dilawer Hussain Ali but he later became renown in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb.

Mirza Adeeb wrote plays and short stories in urdu and Punjabi languages which won him six prizes and awards from the Pakistan Writers' Guilds.

He was given Presidential Award for play-writing in 1969, Pride of Performance Award for literature in 1981 and his play, Pas-e Pardah won him the Adamji Adabi Eward.

Mirza Adeeb died on this day in 1999.