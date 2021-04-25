UrduPoint.com
25th Foundation Day: PTI, A Real Torchbearer Of Change, Says CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the 25th foundation day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), termed its political struggle an unprecedented example in the history of the country.

He said that Imran Khan made the PTI a torchbearer of change, adding that the party had always challenged the status quo. He said that the PTI was the real representative of sentiments of masses.

The PTI has always performed according to the wishes of the youth and has taught the common man to live with dignity, he added.

"Our party mission is to strengthen the weaker segments of society," he added. The PTI was the only political party that broke traditional political deadlock and introduced a real change, he said.

The chief minister said that Imran Khan emerged as a real political leader in the history of Pakistan after Quaid-i-Azam. Usman Buzdar added that joining the PTI and struggling for the rights of people was a matter of great pride for him.

He greeted Chairman PTI Imran Khan and the party workers on the foundation day of the party.

