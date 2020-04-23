25th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business held

The 25th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday with Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The 25th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday with Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Law and Secretaries of relevant departments. Proposals for legislative amendments on 9 points were tabled before the Cabinet Committee.

The committee approved proposals presented by the Board of Revenue regarding reduction in stamp duty and amendment in West Pakistan Board of Revenue Conduct of Appeals Rules 1959.

Proposal for enhancement in powers of Commissioner in respect of revision appeals against Collector's order regarding refund of stamp papers was given go ahead.

It was agreed to abolish the stamp duty of Rs 100 on sale or transfer of registered vehicles and to delete it from respective provision of the Stamp Act, 1899.

Moreover, the Cabinet Committee allowed the Punjab government to spend surplus funds available with the Punjab Cooperative Liquidation Board as per desired.

Establishment of Basic Health Unit Uthwal District Chakwal and appointmentof Chairman Punjab Quran Board postponed for further consideration.