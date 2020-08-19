26 animal husbandry training sessions conducted in 2018-20: Principal AHITI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Animal Husbandry In-Service Training Institute (AHITI) has conducted 26 training sessions on livestock and animal husbandry good practices in 2018-20 to train in-service employees of livestock, and local farmers.

Talking to APP here Wednesday Principal AHITI Malik Ayaz Wazir said that the main objective of AHITI trainings is to create awareness about best animal health, animals feeding, breeding, and to enhance productivity of available livestock for the prosperity of the local farmers, besides their effects on the culture, and the environment.

Although COVID-19 has affected routine life across the region, however, three kinds of training were organized besides taking corona preventive SOPs.

He said the training sessions were held on specific animal husbandry & livestock topics related to controlled diseases, best livestock management, and enhanced livestock production of domestic animals which will directly impact on the social and economic improvement of farmers of the country apart to augment in the GDP of the province too.

Mr. Ayaz said since AHITI is an in-service training institute and successfully held 26 different nature and stakeholders training wherein 85 District Livestock Directors, Veterinary officers and 118 Para-Vets of KP Livestock Department have been given the trainings.

We are also conducting on-demand tailored made trainings for different farmers nominated through Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and in this regard also trained 25 farmers on dairy development, meat production, animal health and calf fattening etc. as per demands.