26 Arrested In Crackdown Against Under Age Drivers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

26 arrested in crackdown against under age drivers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Following special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the traffic police started a crackdown against under age drivers and driving dangerously and arrested 26 violators on Tuesday.

14 cases were registered in City Attock Police Station against under age and dangerous driving while 8 cases were registered in Fateh Jang Police Station and 4 in Jund Police Station.

The DPO warned the children, parents that road accidents were increasing day by day due to underage drivers.

He advised the parent to not allow underage children to drive.

