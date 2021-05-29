26 arrested on gambling charges

The police have arrested 26 persons on charge of gambling during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 26 persons on charge of gambling during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Saturday that Batala Colony police conducted a raid near Jhal Chowk and nabbed 14 persons including Saifullah, Inayat Kareem, Amir, etc.

while gambling on cards.

Also, the police arrested six persons including Adil, etc. from Factory Area and six more including Muhammad Elyas, etc. from Thikriwala police station limits, on the same charges.

The police recovered bet money of Rs 60,000, mobile-phones and other items from them.