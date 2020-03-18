26 ASIs promoted to SI rank

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The promotion committee here on Wednesday promoted 26 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) by .

According to a spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak chaired the promotion committee while City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf and DPO Jelum Rana Umer Farooq were also present on the occasion.

The promoted officers will work for three years probation period on the new designations and then will be made permanent based on their performance.

On the occasion, the RPO congratulated all newly promoted officers and said that responsibilities of promoted officers had increased, and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their official task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protecting lives and property of the citizens.