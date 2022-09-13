26 beggars held in anti beggary drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday arrested 26 professional beggars and shifted them to Darul Kafala.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Junaid Khalid, the anti-beggary squad arrested 10 female and 16 male beggars and transferred them to Darul Kafala.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the beggars and drug addicts were being shifted to the rehabilitation centers of the Social Welfare Department and would be imparted different livelihood earning skills at the Darul Kafala so that they could stop begging and using drugs to become active citizens.

He said that complaints were also being received from shopkeepers and citizens about the involvement of beggars in unethical and criminal activities.

He urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars to get rid of this immoral activity.

He said that operation would continue till elimination of begging from Mardan city as per directives of the provincial government.