26 Beggars Shifted To Panagah In Faisalabad

Published April 14, 2023 | 08:02 PM

As many as 26 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and they were shifted to Panahgah here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 26 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and they were shifted to Panahgah here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district admin said that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squads caught 16 maleand 10 female beggars from city roads and markets and transferred them to Panagah, general bus standfor their counseling.

