26 Booked Over Arranging Majlis Without Permission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 07:50 PM

26 booked over arranging majlis without permission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Gulberg police claimed to have registered a case against 26 people on charge of arranging a majlis without permission.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Shabbir Hussain, and others had organized a majlis in Gujjar Town without getting prior permission. Therefore, the police registered a case against 26 people including Shabbir Hussain, and started investigation, he added.

