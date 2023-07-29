26 booked over arranging majlis without permission

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Gulberg police claimed to have registered a case against 26 people on charge of arranging a majlis without permission.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Shabbir Hussain, and others had organized a majlis in Gujjar Town without getting prior permission. Therefore, the police registered a case against 26 people including Shabbir Hussain, and started investigation, he added.