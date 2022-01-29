UrduPoint.com

26 Buildings Sealed Over Illegal Commercialization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 26 buildings and quarters over illegal commercialization and two illegal housing colonies on Saturday.

According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team during checking of status of colonies and commercial markets sealed 23 quarters in Allama Iqbal Town over use of commercial purposes illegally and two plots No 90-91 in Gulshan Colony.

Another plot No 160-A was sealed in Mai De Jhuggi.

The team also sealed two illegal housing colonies locality in Chak No 56-JB and Afzal Residencia in Chak No 59-JB.

