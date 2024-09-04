Open Menu

26 Candidates Get Letters Of Agri Graduates Internship Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said an internship programme for agricultural graduates

was a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab chief minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute offer letters to the successful

candidates of the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner gave letters to 26 candidates who met the criteria.

He said that the programme would not only provide employment opportunities to agricultural graduates

but also equip them with experience in the field of agriculture.

