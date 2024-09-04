26 Candidates Get Letters Of Agri Graduates Internship Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said an internship programme for agricultural graduates
was a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab chief minister.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute offer letters to the successful
candidates of the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme on Wednesday.
The deputy commissioner gave letters to 26 candidates who met the criteria.
He said that the programme would not only provide employment opportunities to agricultural graduates
but also equip them with experience in the field of agriculture.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bag handed over to owner2 minutes ago
-
Tarar discusses several initiative to address misinformation2 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Emergency to become operational from Oct 102 minutes ago
-
National Assembly adopts amendments to appointment of special committee on Kashmir12 minutes ago
-
HPVTC internship program at Sahiwal Power Plant concludes22 minutes ago
-
PFC to join 21st China-ASEAN expo from Sep 2422 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis22 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board declares intermediate part-II result32 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board issues schedule for 2nd annual inter exam-202432 minutes ago
-
K-Electric receives seven bids for solar, wind projects to generate 220 MW, Tarar tells NA32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid Milad -un-Nabi arrangements42 minutes ago
-
Activities of 7th agricultural census 2024 launched42 minutes ago