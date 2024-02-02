26 Candidates In Election Race (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:59 PM
A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV) .
According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nosheen Iftikhar, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Rana Mehmood Ashraf, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Zulfiqar Ahmed,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Tariq Maqsood, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Ghulam Mustafa, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Khalid Mahmmod Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazariati) Tasawar Abbas, Pakistan Nazriyati Party Waqar Qudoos,Independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi and others were among the contestants.
There were total 5,34,798 registered voters (including 2,87,754 male voters and 2,47,044 female voters) in this constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV).
Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 351 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-IV) including 110 male, 110 female and 131 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 851 polling booths including 465 booths for male voters and 386 booths for female voters.
Recent Stories
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto
DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork
Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan
Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan4 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar4 minutes ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto4 minutes ago
-
DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan4 minutes ago
-
PML-N will steer country out of economic quagmire: Dar18 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief asks masses to wisely utilize election opportunity for country’s future28 minutes ago
-
District admin holds meeting to address relief cases following natural calamities28 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR34 minutes ago
-
Young boy killed in road mishap near Rangpur38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure uninterrupted electricity, security for general elections38 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in fuel prices48 minutes ago