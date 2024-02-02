Open Menu

26 Candidates In Election Race (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:59 PM

26 candidates in election race (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)

A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV) .

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nosheen Iftikhar, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Rana Mehmood Ashraf, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Zulfiqar Ahmed,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Tariq Maqsood, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Ghulam Mustafa, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Khalid Mahmmod Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazariati) Tasawar Abbas, Pakistan Nazriyati Party Waqar Qudoos,Independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi and others were among the contestants.

There were total 5,34,798 registered voters (including 2,87,754 male voters and 2,47,044 female voters) in this constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV).

Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 351 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-IV) including 110 male, 110 female and 131 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 851 polling booths including 465 booths for male voters and 386 booths for female voters.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Awami Tehreek Male Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Race NA-73 TLP

Recent Stories

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

4 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

4 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

4 minutes ago
 DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with edu ..

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic ..

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

4 minutes ago
 Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

15 minutes ago
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

34 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

57 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

19 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan