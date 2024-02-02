26 candidates in election race (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)

(@FahadShabbir)

A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A total of 26 candidates were in election race in the constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV) .

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nosheen Iftikhar, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Rana Mehmood Ashraf, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Zulfiqar Ahmed,Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Tariq Maqsood, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Ghulam Mustafa, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Khalid Mahmmod Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazariati) Tasawar Abbas, Pakistan Nazriyati Party Waqar Qudoos,Independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi and others were among the contestants.

There were total 5,34,798 registered voters (including 2,87,754 male voters and 2,47,044 female voters) in this constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-IV).

Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish total 351 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-IV) including 110 male, 110 female and 131 combine polling stations, while ECP will establish 851 polling booths including 465 booths for male voters and 386 booths for female voters.