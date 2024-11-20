26 Children Fall Victim To Diphtheria In KP: Health Dept
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The diphtheria infection among children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has turned into a dangerous epidemic, wherein at least 26 children have died during the current year, reported the provincial health department here on Wednesday.
It said that 380 children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been reported infected with Diphtheria.
Among the most affected districts, Peshawar remained at the top where the most 12 children lost their lives to the disease. In Nowshera and Charsadda districts three children each reportedly died of diphtheria followed by Mohmand district with two deaths.
Those who succumbed to the disease aged above 5 years, the authorities said, adding that 228 union councils of 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the most affected.
According to the health authorities, the victim children did not complete their course of prevention from the diphtheria infection.
APP/vak
