26 Clinics Of Quacks Sealed In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:31 PM

26 clinics of quacks sealed in Lahore

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday sealed 26 businesses of quacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday sealed 26 businesses of quacks.

Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that more than two dozens of clinics were shut down in 13 districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Pakpattan, Sargodha, Attock, Okara, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Chinniot, Gujarat, Layyah, Lodhran, Sahiwal and Nankana Sahib.

He said the authority had visited 236 clinics and imposed fine on 28 clinics in an operation.

Meanwhile, 42 cases have been sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for the completion of their registration. He added that they had received 37 complaints and resolved 13 by taking action.

