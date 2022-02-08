UrduPoint.com

26 Communities Get Rs 74 M Share Of Trophy Hunting Of Markhor, Ibex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 05:07 PM

26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting of Markhor, Ibex

The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of community share in Trophy hunting Programme for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of community share in Trophy hunting Programme for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Due to current condition of pandemic Covid-19 function was organized in the open lawn of office following the SOPs.

Representatives of 25 Village conservation committees (VCCs) of Chitral and 1 VCC of Kohistan participated in the function. Cheques of Rs.74 million were distributed among the 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan.

Chief Conservator Forest, Ejaz Qadir and Conservator Forest, Gulzar Khan graced the occasion.

Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooq welcomed the guests and the committee members and highlighted Trophy Hunting Programme and its details.

He said, this year the total amount fetched from the bidding of four permits of Markhor was USD $ 575,500 and the highest bid offered was USD $ 160250 equivalent to PKR 2711623 for single Markhor.

He said the efforts of the communities in conservation practices are worth mentioning and the department will strive to increase the quota for trophy hunting as this programme has produced positive results and in a recent survey conducted in Chitral the population of Markhor has increased to above 5000 animals as compared to 1500-2000 animals in 2001.

Later the Chief Conservator Forest Ejaz Qadir, Conservator Forest, Gulzar, chief Conservator Wildlife Dr. Mohsin Farooq presented the Cheques to the members.

Faiz-ur-Reman, Chairman Gehrait Goleen VCC Chitral and Malak Filqoos Chairman Kaigah community Kohistan highly appreciated the efforts of the Department and ensured timely payments of community share. They also requested the authorities to increase the number of trophy hunting permits.

This will not improve the livelihood condition of local communities but will also be helpful in conservation of Markhor and Ibex.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Kohistan United States Dollars Pakistani Rupee From Share Million

Recent Stories

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

44 seconds ago
 SABS university organizes calligraphy display

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

45 seconds ago
 PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excis ..

PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excise: Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Shutdown notice in faisalabad

Shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. ..

SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral ..

Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>