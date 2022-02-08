26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting of Markhor, Ibex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of community share in Trophy hunting Programme for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Due to current condition of pandemic Covid-19 function was organized in the open lawn of office following the SOPs.

Representatives of 25 Village conservation committees (VCCs) of Chitral and 1 VCC of Kohistan participated in the function. Cheques of Rs.74 million were distributed among the 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan.

Chief Conservator Forest, Ejaz Qadir and Conservator Forest, Gulzar Khan graced the occasion.

Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooq welcomed the guests and the committee members and highlighted Trophy Hunting Programme and its details.

He said, this year the total amount fetched from the bidding of four permits of Markhor was USD $ 575,500 and the highest bid offered was USD $ 160250 equivalent to PKR 2711623 for single Markhor.

He said the efforts of the communities in conservation practices are worth mentioning and the department will strive to increase the quota for trophy hunting as this programme has produced positive results and in a recent survey conducted in Chitral the population of Markhor has increased to above 5000 animals as compared to 1500-2000 animals in 2001.

Later the Chief Conservator Forest Ejaz Qadir, Conservator Forest, Gulzar, chief Conservator Wildlife Dr. Mohsin Farooq presented the Cheques to the members.

Faiz-ur-Reman, Chairman Gehrait Goleen VCC Chitral and Malak Filqoos Chairman Kaigah community Kohistan highly appreciated the efforts of the Department and ensured timely payments of community share. They also requested the authorities to increase the number of trophy hunting permits.

This will not improve the livelihood condition of local communities but will also be helpful in conservation of Markhor and Ibex.