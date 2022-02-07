UrduPoint.com

26 Communities Get Rs74mn Share Of Trophy Hunting Fee Of Markhor, Ibex

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

26 communities get Rs74mn share of trophy hunting fee of Markhor, Ibex

The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of community share in Trophy hunting Programme for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of community share in Trophy hunting Programme for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held here.

Due to current condition of pandemic COVID-19, the function was organized in the open lawn of office following the SOPs.

Representatives of 25 Village Conservation Committees (V.C.Cs) of Chitral and 1 V.C.C of Kohistan participated in the function.

Cheques of Rs.74 million were distributed among the 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan.

Chief Conservator Forest, Ejaz Qadir and Conservator Forest Gulzar Khan graced the occasion. Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooque welcomed the guests and the committee members and highlighted upon Trophy Hunting Programme and its details.

He said, this year the total amount fetched from the bidding of four permits of Markhor was USD $ 575,500 and the highest bid offered was USD $ 160250 equivalent to Rs 2711623/- for single Markhor.

He said, the efforts of the communities in conservation practices are worth mentioning and the department will strive to increase the quota for trophy hunting as this programme has produced positive results.

In a recent survey conducted in Chitral, the population of Markhor has increased to above 5000 animals as compared to 1500-2000 animals in 2001.

Later, the Chief Conservator Forest Ejaz Qadir, Conservator Forest Gulzar Rehman, chief Conservator Wildlife Dr. Mohsin Farooque presented the Cheques to the members.

Faiz-ur-Reman, Chairman Gehrait Goleen V.C.C Chitral and Malak Filqoos Chairman Kaigah community Kohistan highly appreciated the efforts of the Department and ensured timely payments of community share.

They also requested the authorities to increase the number of trophy hunting permits. This will not improve the livelihood condition of local communities but will also be helpful in conservation of Markhor and Ibex.

