26 cops of Attock Police promoted to new ranks

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :As many as 26 police officials including a female of Attock Police get new pins after the departmental promotion committee has approved their promotion.

In a simple but impressive ceremony held at district police lines on Thursday in which district Police officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan along with SP Investigation Jawaria Muhammad Jameel and other big wings of the district police pinned new ranks among the newly promoted police officials.

Among those who promoted among them 7 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to Sub-Inspectors (SI), 14 Head Constables to Assistant Sub-Inspector among them a female cop while five constables to Head Constables.

Speaking on this occasion, district Police officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has urged the newly promoted officials to restore the grace of the uniform and it could be only possible by dint of their conduct. He said that due to the utmost efforts of the IG Punjab Police, the process for the promotion of around 2,000 police officers and personnel of the Punjab Police have been completed in accordance with their merit and seniority.