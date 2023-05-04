UrduPoint.com

26 Cops Of Attock Police Promoted To New Ranks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:28 PM

26 cops of Attock Police promoted to new ranks

As many as 26 police officials including a female of Attock Police get new pins after the departmental promotion committee has approved their promotion

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :As many as 26 police officials including a female of Attock Police get new pins after the departmental promotion committee has approved their promotion.

In a simple but impressive ceremony held at district police lines on Thursday in which district Police officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan along with SP Investigation Jawaria Muhammad Jameel and other big wings of the district police pinned new ranks among the newly promoted police officials.

Among those who promoted among them 7 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to Sub-Inspectors (SI), 14 Head Constables to Assistant Sub-Inspector among them a female cop while five constables to Head Constables.

Speaking on this occasion, district Police officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has urged the newly promoted officials to restore the grace of the uniform and it could be only possible by dint of their conduct. He said that due to the utmost efforts of the IG Punjab Police, the process for the promotion of around 2,000 police officers and personnel of the Punjab Police have been completed in accordance with their merit and seniority.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Attock Colombian Peso Merit Packaging Limited Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

3 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

3 minutes ago
 UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

18 minutes ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

19 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

19 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.