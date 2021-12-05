26 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :An official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday said that currently 26 patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

Giving a detailed briefing about the corona situation, the official said that the hospital allotted 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and so far 26 corona patients are being under treatment in the hospital.

He said that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 6 patients of Corona are on intensive care and ventilators.

The official said that 7 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and 13 others are being treated with Low Amount of Oxygen wherein total 31 beds specifically allotted for corona patients.

He said during late night two more corona patients have been admitted and the hospital has 96 vacant beds for corona patients.