26 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.

02 kg hashish and 249 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held two gamblers with stake money of Rs. 2,240. In a crackdown againstillegal weapons, police arrested six persons and recovered six pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

