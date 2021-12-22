26 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Wednesday arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 16 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 Kg hashish and 36 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered Rs. 6,790 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 persons and recovered 2 pistols and one rifle from them.