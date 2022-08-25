UrduPoint.com

26 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

26 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police arrested 26 alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested 26 alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug-pushers and recovered 5.01-kg hashish and 128 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered nine pistols, one carbine, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Police recovers 20 pistols from car

Police recovers 20 pistols from car

1 minute ago
 US Continues to Push for Demilitarized Zone Around ..

US Continues to Push for Demilitarized Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plants - St ..

1 minute ago
 US Unable to Confirm Where Shelling of Zaporizhzhi ..

US Unable to Confirm Where Shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP Coming From- State Dept.

1 minute ago
 South Korea to Send Turbine Components to Egypt's ..

South Korea to Send Turbine Components to Egypt's First NPP - Rosatom

1 minute ago
 Two brothers dies as lighting struck in Sukkur

Two brothers dies as lighting struck in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Minister opens MIS for online registration of the ..

Minister opens MIS for online registration of the disabled

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.