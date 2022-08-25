26 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police arrested 26 alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested 26 alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug-pushers and recovered 5.01-kg hashish and 128 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered nine pistols, one carbine, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.