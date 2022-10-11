26 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug-pushers and recovered 0.

5-kg hashish and 115-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs. 2,700 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested four persons and recovered four pistols and a number of bullets from them.