26 'criminals' held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams arrested five proclaimed offenders and seven drug-pushers and recovered 1.

8-kg hashish and 134 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also held two gamblers and recovered Rs 5,900 from them. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.