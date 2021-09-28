UrduPoint.com

26 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police teams nabbed two drug pushers and recovered 2.

5 Kg hashish from them. The police also held 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 4,350 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested nine accused and recovered seven pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way.

