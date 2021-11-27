UrduPoint.com

26 Criminals Including 20 POs Arrested

Sat 27th November 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 26 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a special crackdown against criminals across the district on Saturday.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals under the vision to make society crime free and arrested 20 proclaimed offenders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.

Police have also apprehended six criminals and recovered 1.100 kg Hashish, three pistols, one rifle and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, police sources added.

