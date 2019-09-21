26 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Police on Saturday arrested 26 criminals, besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, the teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested six drug peddlers.

The police teams recovered 65 liters liquor and 1.920 kg hashish from their possession.

Police apprehended three illegal weapon holders with a gun,revolver,pistol and rounds.

Similarly,nine gamblers were arrested with stake money Rs 10560 and gambling material,while five beggars were arrested. The team arrested two kite sellers with 53 kites and chemical thread and one firework seller also held with fire works.

Separate cases were registered against the outlaws.