26 Criminals Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 26 outlaws during separate operations and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, on Wednesday.

Police said that the teams of Karana, Atta Shaheed, Sajid Shaheed, Bhagtanwala,Jhal Chakiaan police station conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 suspects involved in various criminal activities.

Police also recovered 5,301 grams of heroin, 432 grams of ice, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, and one rifle along with ammunition from the accused.

Cases were registered against them and further investigations were underway.

