26 dead victims of suicide blast identified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The identity of 26 dead victims of suicide blast in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar were identified here on Friday afternoon.

According to lady reading hospital officials, the martyred worshipers so far identified included prayer leader Irshad Khalili son of Ghulam Abbas, Musarat Khan, Asif son of Iqbal Junior Clerk Police Department, Akhtar Hussain son of Yaqoob of Counter Terrorism Department, Police Constable Jamil, Ilyas Hussain son of Yusuf Ali, Syed Akbar son of Manzoor Hussain Shah, Hussain son of Muhammad Qasim, Syed Musarat Hussain, Fahim Abbas, Aqeeq Bangash, Muhammad Ali son of Faqir Hussain, Anas Aghaz son of Mir Agha, Abdul Ali son Ghulam Ali, Riaz Ali Syed son of Mohib Ali, Baz Gul son of Hassan Gul, Raza Ali, Hasanain, Fateh Ali, Mujahid Ali, Mazhar Ali Kiyani, Ali Agha, Arif Hussain, Musarat Raza, Altaf Hussain.