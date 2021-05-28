UrduPoint.com
26 Deaths, 702 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

26 deaths, 702 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As many as 702 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday, while the pandemic claimed 26 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,925.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 337,775.

The P&SHD confirmed that 196 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,7 in Kasur,13 in Sheikhupura,8 in Nankana Sahib,46 in Rawalpindi,9 in Attock,7 in Jhelum,5 in Chakwal,21 in Gujranwala,9 in Hafizabad,8 in Mandi Bahauddin,19 in Sialkot,7 in Narowal,16 in Gujrat,38 in Faisalabad,10 in Toba Tek Singh,10 in Chiniot,2 in Jhang,12 in Sargodha,8 in Mianwali,9 in Khoshab, 6 in Bhakkar,76 in Multan,18 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,9 in Lodhran,9 in Muzaffargarh,19 in Dera Ghazi Khan,6 in Layyah,9 in Rajanpur,32 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Bahawalpur,8 Bahawalnagar,5 in Okara,5 in Pakpattan and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 5,075,900 tests for COVID-19 so far ,whereas 307,716 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

