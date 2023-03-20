26 Devotees Injured In Road Accident In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:16 PM
About 26 devotees sustained injuries as their bus overturned near village Larr, 25 kilometers away from the city
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :About 26 devotees sustained injuries as their bus overturned near village Larr, 25 kilometers away from the city.
According to Rescue0-1122, a bus of devotees was heading to the shrine of Sarwar Shah when it overturned suddenly.
Resultantly, 26 persons sustained injuries, and Rescue-1122 officials rushed to the site and provided first aid to the devotees.