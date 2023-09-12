26 drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 26 drug peddlers who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 8,550 grams of hashish and 4,983 grams of heroin from their possession during the last 48 hours from different areas of the capital city.

The Federal Capital Police has intensified its crackdown on drug pushers who were supplying drugs at educational institutions in order to eliminate this menace from the city, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

The Margalla police team arrested two accused namely Hanook Tanveer, and Asif Khan, and recovered 980 grams of heroin from their possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Nabeel Masih and recovered 637 grams of heroin from his possession.

The Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Azhar Hussain and Shan Ali besides recovering 560 grams of hashish and 215 grams of heroin from their possession.

Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Sajjad Ali, and recovered 510 grams of heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested two accused namely Asif Khan and Afzal and recovered 1021 grams of heroin from their possession.

The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Shafi Ullah and recovered 1246 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Salamat Masih and recovered 550 grams of heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested an accused Ameer Ali, and recovered 225 grams of hashish from his possession. The Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Kashmir Khan and recovered 680 grams of hashish from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Hassan Raza and Sher Ahmed and recovered 1773 gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Umer Ali and Ubaid Ur Rehman, and recovered 398 grams of heroin from their possession. The Kirpa police arrested an accused namely Saghir Hider and recovered 1100 gram hashish from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Mehtab Rafique and Iftikhar and recovered 435 grams of heroin from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Danish and recovered 237 grams of heroin from his possession.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Hassan Mir, Nadeem, and Bilal, and recovered 1036 grams of hashish from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Tanveer and Muhammad Nabi and recovered 1410 gram hashish from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Fareed and Abdul Rehman and recovered 685 grams of heroin and 540 grams of hashish from their possession.