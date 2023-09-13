26 drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 26 drug peddlers from different areas of the city including those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 8,550 gram hashish and 4,983 gram heroin from their possession during the last 48 hours.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a police spokesperson said that Islamabad Police have intensified the crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions to eliminate this menace from the city.

During this crackdown, the Margalla police team arrested two accused namely Hanook Tanveer and Asif Khan and recovered a total of 980 gram heroin from their possession. Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Nabeel Masih and recovered 637 gram heroin from him.

Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Azhar and Shan and recovered 560 gram hashish and 215 gram heroin from their possession respectively.

Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested Sajjad and recovered 510 gram heroin from his possession. Golra police team arrested two accused namely Asif Khan and Afzal and recovered a total of 1021 gram heroin from their possession.

Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Shafi and recovered 1246 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested l Salamat Masih and recovered 550 gram heroin from him.

Tarnol police arrested Ameer and recovered 225 gram hashish from his possession.

Sangjani police arrested Kashmir Khan and recovered 680 gram hashish from his possession.

Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Hassan Raza and Sher Ahmed and recovered 1773 gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested Umer and Ubaid for having 398 gram heroin while Kirpa police arrested Sagheer and recovered 1100 gram hashish from his possession. Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Mehtab Rafique and Iftikhar and recovered 435 gram heroin from their possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Danish and recovered 237 gram heroin from him.

Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Hassan Mir, Nadeem and Bilal and recovered 1036 gram hashish from their possession.

Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Tanveer and Nabi and recovered 1410 gram hashish from their possession.Shahzad Town police team arrested two Fareed and Abdul Rehman and recovered 685 gram heroin and 540 gram hashish from their possession, respectively l.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.

He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.