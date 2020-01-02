26 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Police have launched an operation against anti social elements and arrested 26 gamblers besides recovering the bet money amounting Rs 29,200 and 4 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Thursday.

Westridge police on an information arrested 26 gamblers while playing gambling in the area.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.