26 gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in two months, SSP investigation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :District police have busted 26 gangs and arrested 60 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 330 million during the last two months.

This was disclosed by SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi while holding a press conference here on Thursday.

SSP Investigation said that crackdown against criminals was continued as per directives of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan. He said that police have busted 26 gangs during the last two months and arrested 60 members of these criminal gangs. The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash of over Rs 7.7 million, five cars, 299 motorcycles out of which 94 have been handed over to owners while the process for the remaining 205 was continued, one auto-rickshaw and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

During the last two months, police have apprehended 386 proclaimed offenders including 41 of category A while 106 other criminals have also been arrested, SSP Investigation added.

He said that police have traced out 253 cases of arrested criminals including 14 of murder, 16 of attempt to murder, 37 of robbery, five of rape, 90 of vehicle theft and others.

During crackdown against illegal weapon holders, police arrested 133 outlaws and recovered six rifles, 13 guns, 70 pistols and rounds were recovered from their possession. The police also recovered 303 drug peddlers and 259 kite sellers besides recovering an ample quantity of drugs, kites and chemical thread from their possession, he added.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi said that police was committed for crime-free society and added that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination. He said that protection of public lives and properties was the top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.